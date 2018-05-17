DS Virgin Racing maintain championship aspirations in Berlin

DS Virgin Racing head to the 2018 Berlin ePrix lying second in the team’s championship, while their lead driver Sam Bird is also second in the driver’s standings. The British team will be hoping to have a good result in Berlin to narrow the gap to Techeetah in both championships with just four races to go.

The Berlin ePrix will take place around the 2.375 km, ten turn Tempelhof Airport Circuit, which plays host to the ninth round of the 2017-18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, which will be the third time Formula E has raced around this track, and the fourth time the series has come to Berlin.

Sam Bird will be aiming to make up ground on his nearest rival in the championship, Jean-Eric Vergne, this weekend after losing yet more ground to the Frenchman at the last event in Paris.

Ahead of this weekend’s race, Sam Bird said: “I’m really looking forward to the Berlin race. The championship is nearing its closing stages, so we know every point is vital. I’m certainly not thinking about the title at this stage and will just approach this race like I would any other. Hopefully we can get another strong result for me and the team.”

Alex Lynn has had a frustrating time of things recently after not scoring in the past two rounds, which has seen him drop to fourteenth place in the standings.

But the British racer is determined to make amends this weekend in Berlin, saying: “We’ve had a couple of frustrating results recently, but we know the pace is there and we’ve been working hard in the simulator to prepare ourselves for the event which will be another new track for me. The team and I are feeling confident and hopefully we can come away with some good points.”

Therefore, team principal Alex Tai is hopeful of a strong performance this weekend, adding that: “The season has gone from strength to strength for us and we’re really looking forward to continuing this momentum in Berlin. Germany has a great motorsport heritage and the crowds are always really enthusiastic. Lying second in both the teams’ and drivers’ standings is a fantastic position to be in with four races remaining, and hopefully the Royal Wedding won’t be the only thing we’re toasting come race day.”