DTM Drivers Put on a Show in Budapest

Reigning DTM Series champion René Rast and Timo Glock were on hand to bring the spirit of the touring car series to the streets of Budapest.

The GREAT RUN, a promotional event run by the Hungaroring was in its sixth running with 200,000 visitors lining the 2.5 kilometre circuit to witness all the action.

ITR chairman Gerhard Berger kicked off the event with Formula One boss Chase Carey.

“I like the circuit since I contested my first Formula One race here, back in 1986,” said Berger. “The GREAT RUN is a great event and I think we provided the crowds a great show, with our two cars.”

Rast, who was participating in the event for the first time proved to be just as thrilled as those spectating.

“A great event in a fantastic city. And the huge crowd lining the streets was truly amazing. I enjoyed it a lot and am looking forward to the DTM meeting at the Hungaroring,” said Rast.

Other highlights of the event included Max Verstappen‘s appearance in the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB8. As well as this there were NASCAR, Formula Renault, TCR,race trucks and classic race cars thrilling the spectators.

The day was brought to a close by an air show featuring planes and helicopters of the Red Bull flying squadron.

Rast and Glock do not have much time to relax as the pair now head to Hockenheim for the DTM season opener this weekend (4-6 May). They will be back in Hungary soon enough for the third round of the season from 1-3 June.