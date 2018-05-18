Enaam Ahmed ‘Really Delighted’ with Strong Euro F3 Debut in Pau

Enaam Ahmed gave a good account of himself during the season-opening FIA European Formula 3 Championship around the streets of Pau last weekend, with the 2017 British Formula 3 champion taking a pole position, a podium and two further top-six finishes.

The British racer left France third in the championship after an impressive debut for Hitech Grand Prix, although he was a little disappointed to see Ralf Aron get the jump on him in the final race of the weekend that left him finishing in second place, although he still had the honour of being the rookie class winner.

That result, coupled with the sixth and fifth places he earned in races one and two, left Ahmed delighted with how his maiden weekend in the championship went, and he feels it proved the decision to make the jump up to the European Formula 3 championship was the right one.

“Ralf’s start simply was better than mine and he zoomed past me,” said Ahmed. “Then, I was able to follow him and I think that we were the fastest drivers in the field at times.

“I am really delighted to have scored a podium finish already in my first weekend of racing in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. Here, I am up against the world’s best junior drivers and now I am bringing a pole position and a podium result home, that is really great.”

It was a good weekend all round for Hitech Grand Prix, with Alex Palou claiming a podium finish in race two as well as a seventh in race one, while Ben Hingeley scored a fourth and a ninth in races two and three, with the former earning him a rookie class podium.

“The first race of any season is always filled with some anxiousness and element of finding out how competitive you are,” said Hitech Grand Prix’s Racing Director Oliver Oakes. “With Pau being new to all 3 of our drivers and its inevitable unique characteristics meant we went into the weekend with an element of realism and I think we left almost feeling we didn’t quite get the results we felt we deserved. Especially with the speed we had shown throughout Saturday and Sunday.

“Overall though it was extremely positive and I think to leave round 1 with all 3 cars tasting the podium and inside the Top 10 of the Championship is exactly where we want to be. Its a credit to everyone in the teams hard work since January.

“We now look forward to doing our homework for Budapest where we can build further on the quality we have shown in Pau.”