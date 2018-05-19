Gary Paffett Fastest in Lausitzring Practice

Mercedes remained on top in the DTM Series at the Lausitzring in the second practice session of the weekend.

Gary Paffett continued the fine form he showed at the opening round of the year at Hockenheim to top the session and will be hoping for a repeat of the Saturday outcome.

Countryman, and team-mate, Paul di Resta was second – nearly three tenths off of Paffett.

Third was the other race winner last time out, Timo Glock who is also hoping to show the same form as he did there.

Glock, Robin Frijns, Lucas Auer and Marco Wittmann in third to sixth were separated by just five hundredths of a second.

Austrian Philipp Eng was seventh fastest, ahead of Mercedes’ Edoardo Mortara.

Reigning champion René Rast was ninth, with Dani Juncadella rounding off the top ten.

BMW duo Bruno Spengler and Augusto Farfus were eleventh and twelfth.

Audi‘s Nico Müller was thirteenth.

Yesterday’s pacesetter and DTM-returnee Pascal Wehrlein was fourteenth.

Loïc Duval in fifteenth was exactly one second off of the pace of Paffett.

Fellow Audi-man Jamie Green could only manage sixteenth place as he gets to grips with the modified RS5.

BMW rookie Joel Eriksson was seventeenth ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

Qualifying gets underway at 11.10 local time ahead of the first race of the weekend at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Lausitzring – Free Practice 2