Inexperience led to AmD’s challenging Thruxton weekend

AMD Tuning with Cobra Exhausts blamed inexperience and misread conditions for its challenging weekend at Thruxton.

The Audi pairing of Sam Smelt and Ollie Jackson left the Hampshire track without a single point after a difficult qualifying session put both drivers on the backfoot.

After finishing 17th in the second race of the weekend, Jackson was battling just outside the top 15 in race three when he damaged the front right tyre and he was forced to pit.

“I think we were on the backfoot in practice a bit after missing the test, and then we misread the conditions in qualifying which left us out of position on the grid,” he said. “We changed the car for the races and just got out heads down to try and work our way forwards.

“With the field as it is, it was hard to make progress but we got into a position where we could try and push for some points in race three. Unfortunately, I got his on the opening lap, which forced me across the kerbs and damaged the front right.

“It’s unfortunate as we could have scored but we have shown decent pace again and should be going home with something to show for it.”

Team-mate Smelt, who managed a best finish of 24th in race two, believes his rookie status added to his difficulties.

“This is a circuit where I think experience plays a big part and the fact I hadn’t been here before and didn’t have much milage under my belt didn’t’ help,” he explained. “I’m hoping that when we go out to Oulton Park, I’ll be closer to the pace and can put this weekend behind me and try and build on the results from Brands Hatch and Donington Park.”

AmD with Cobra Exhausts lies 17th in the teams’ championship standings, nine points behind Simpson Racing. The team is aiming for better results at Oulton park.