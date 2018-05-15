Jaguar promise strong fightback in Berlin

Panasonic Jaguar Racing are determined to come back fighting at this weekend’s 2018 Berlin ePrix at the Templehof Airport circuit for the ninth round of the 2017-18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

After experiencing a tough weekend in Paris, both drivers, Nelson Piquet Jr and Mitch Evans will come back fighting, with renewed focus and determination in Berlin, with the Jaguar I-type 2 having delivered consistently strong performances in practice and qualifying sessions throughout the races so far this season.

However, the team is yet to pick up a podium finish on the road, only inheriting a third place finish in Hong Kong following Daniel Abt’s disqualification. This is despite Jaguar showing great race pace at several events this season, only to be let down by bad luck, technical infringements or contact with another driver.

Jaguar aim to change that this weekend, with team director of Jaguar, James Barclay saying that: “Although we had a tough weekend in Paris, we know we still have more to prove. Both drivers, despite the issues we had, have demonstrated their speed and we head to Berlin with confidence.

“As we approach the final races of the season we’re happy with the progress we’ve made. Comparing our results from last year there has been a significant improvement and we hope to continue fighting and finish the season with more points.”

Last year Jaguar picked up a points finish and fastest lap courtesy of Mitch Evans at this event, so with the increased efficiency and speed of the Jaguar I-Type 2, the team will be hoping to pick up a strong result here this weekend.

Mitch Evans said that:“Paris was a really tough weekend for me. I made a strong start and we were definitely competing up there with the top drivers, but there were a few complications that got in the way. I have no doubt that we will come back fighting in Berlin and I’m determined to come away with a strong result.”

Meanwhile, 2014-15 FIA Formula E Champion, Nelson Piquet Jr has said that: “I’ve had a string of difficult weekends and my team have been amazing. In between the races I’ve spent a lot of time with the engineers examining the issue’s we’ve had and I’m happy with our progress. I’ve had good sessions in the simulator so hopefully I’ll be back in the points again in Berlin.”