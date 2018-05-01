James Nash endures tough weekend

James Nash suffered from bad luck at Donington Park in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship where contact in race one dropped him out of the points and in race two his BTC Norlin Racing Honda Civic Type R dropped oil on the way to the grid therefore making him a non-starter.

The weekend had started brilliantly for Norlin on the Saturday. As Chris Smiley qualified a fanstastic second in the sister car, James would line up seventh in a best qualifying performance for the squad.

However, this hard work ultimately came to nothing as James was tipped into a spin during the race and dropped down the order to cross the line in eighteenth at the finish.

Worse was to come when he had to retire before the second race had even gotten underway. On the way to the grid on his reconnaissance lap, the Civic Type R suffered an oil line break which meant a headache for the team between races two and three.

After changing engine just in time before he had to line up last on the grid, James repaid his mechanics by hauling his Civic Type R through the field into twelth by race end giving him some championship points. A possibility that seemed unlikely during his engine change.

“Race one was a disappointment and not starting race two was frustrating for all but hats off to the BTC Norlin team for their hard work and changing the engine to get me out in time for race three.”

“Watching me come through the field was hopefully a good watch for the spectators and for those watching at home on television. In the car though it was a bit frustrating to be honest. I know that there’s time to come in the car and finding that half a second or so we’re currently missing would make a huge difference.”

But, he remains positive if they can unlock the car’s potential, “I’m confident though that with a bit of testing we’ll get things sorted and start moving up the order.”