Jordan and BMW Pirtek Racing salvage points after disastrous qualifying

With the third quickest time in the forty minute practice session for the Donington Park weekend in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. BMW Pirtek Racing star Andrew Jordan can been forgiven for thinking that he was to add more silverware to his 2018 tally following his third place finish in the first race at Brands Hatch.

However, turbo issues with his BMW 125i M Sport meant that he was black flagged from Saturday’s qualifying due to his exhaust belching huge flames and billowing acrid smoke.

Unable to set a flying lap, Jordan had to line up in thirtieth in race one.

Rough racing in the first two races and having to contend with the least favoured tyre in race two, Andrew finished twenty first and eighteenth respectively, way outside of the points scoring positions.

Determined not to walk away from Donington completely pointless. In race three Andrew managed to pick his way through the first lap melee at the Old Hairpin and work his way into the top ten. Following a few more overtakes in his quick BMW, Andrew had worked his way to fifth by the time of the flag and eleven valuable points that could be handy come the end of the season.

Looking back. Andrew said, “We had great pace in practice in the wet and were the quickest BMW which left me feeling really confident about our chances,

“However, in qualifying, we had an issue with the car that was outside our control and it really put us on the back foot for race one and two.”

Considering his great drive in the third race, Andrew and the team pondered what might have been, “That race was a really good way to end the weekend and I’m pleased to have salvaged some points from where we were after qualifying.

“On the whole, whilst it is a missed opportunity to have put a big score on the board this weekend, there are positives for us to take away from it and I’m confident we can have a strong showing at Thruxton.”