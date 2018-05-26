Jordan Collard Beats JCW Championship Rivals for Snetterton Pole

At Snetterton, it would Jordan Collard who recorded his second MINI Challenge – JCW pole position of the year. The 18-year-old will be hoping for great success during his birthday weekend.

Qualifying begun with overcast conditions as many of the front-runners stayed in the pits to avoid wasting their tyres. This left the midfield drivers to warm up the track as the clouds ahead threatened to open.

Despite this, the track stayed dry, with all cars eventually venturing on the circuit. One of the last to do so was championship leader Ant Whorton-Eales. The Jamsport Racing driver was expected to be in the hunt for pole, but failed to get to grips with the circuit, recording his worse grid spot for the year, in third.

He was beaten over the line by his rival Jordan Collard. The MINI UK VIP driver was not afraid to show his hand, topping the second half of the session, ahead of Nathan Harrison and taking the six points for pole. Joining Whorton-Eales on the second row was Jac Maybin, recording his best qualifying of the year, while Rob Smith and Henry Neal rounded out the top six.

Elsewhere, Lewis Brown, who was forced to move to the Lawrence Davey Racing team for this round after AReeve Motorsport’s pull out, ended qualifying in seventh, despite a trip to the gravel. Rounding out the top eight would be David Robinson.