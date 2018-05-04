Josh Price joins the TCR UK grid for Knockhill

Josh Price has announced that he is set to compete in the 2018 TCR UK Series when the championship heads to Knockhill on the 12/13th May.

The 19 year-old will be working with BMR Autoglym Academy; the same team which he drives for in the British Touring Car Championship. For his TCR UK exploits, Price will be behind the wheel of an FK2 generation Honda Civic TCR, formerly owned by Finlay Crocker who has made the transition to the new FK8 generation car this year.

Despite missing the first round of the TCR UK Series, which was held at Silverstone in April, Price will already know a bit about what to expect from the Civic after having tested it in pre-season.

Amongst the field, there will be a handful of drivers which Price has experience of racing with. Daniel Lloyd and Aiden Moffat have both competed in the British Touring Car Championship at the same time as him, while Lewis Kent’s presence on the grid will rekindle a friendly rivalry from their karting days.

Although the Subaru Levorg which Price races in the BTCC is rear-wheel drive, he’s no stranger to front-wheel drive touring cars after spending two seasons in the Renault Clio Cup UK between 2015-2016.

An interesting twist for the Knockhill round of the 2018 TCR UK Series is that the reverse circuit layout shall be used; something which is very unusual. This should provide an added element of intrigue as the drivers get to grips with tackling the track in the ‘wrong’ direction.

Josh Price spoke about his entry into the TCR UK Series, saying, “I watched the opening round at Silverstone and the fact that we’d already got a TCR car meant it was an easy decision to do Knockhill. It’ll be great to see Lewis again, and I’m also looking forward to competing against Aiden Moffat and the others. I’m not making any predictions, but the racing at Silverstone looked to be pretty close and I’m excited to be joining TCR UK for one of the early rounds.”

So far, Price’s entry has been confirmed for the Knockhill event only, however further appearances could be possible in the future.

Jen Mouratsing, the TCR UK Championship Manager, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Josh to TCR UK and we hope that his weekend with us will whet his appetite to increase his involvement in the championship in the weeks and months to come.”