Mahindra working hard to understand what went wrong last time in Paris

Mahindra Racing say they have concentrated their efforts on finding out why they were off the pace in the Paris ePrix.

After a strong start to the season the Indian team have dropped off the pace of the frontrunners in recent races, with their last podium being in Marrakesh way back in January.

But things hit a real low last time out in Paris with both drivers failing to qualify in the top ten and both failing to make much progress during the race.

However Team Principal Dilbagh Gill says that the team have been working hard to learn why their pace has been lacking in recent months.

Gill said, “The last race in Paris was a reminder that we are only as good as our last race. Much work has gone in to understanding what went wrong in Paris and with that knowledge we have prepared diligently for the Berlin race.

“Nick gets to race in front of his home crowd and it would make me truly happy to see him on the podium again and Felix knows that a mistake free weekend will see him challenging for a win.

“So all to play for and an exciting weekend lies in store for us.”

The drop in pace has really hurt Felix Rosenqvist’s title bid, and having led the driver’s standings at one stage he now lies sixty-one points off Jean-Eric Vergne.

Rather than think about the title though Rosenqvist is concentrating on breaking his podium drought.

“Berlin was our highlight of last year so it brings back good memories having two podiums and our first win there,” the Swede said.

“It’s a cool place to race at and the track seems to suit our package pretty well. I’m very hungry to get on the podium and break the drought we’ve had since Marrakesh.”