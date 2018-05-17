Mercedes Formula E to benefit from expertise of F1 team

Mercedes plan to use expertise from across their motorsport entries to help them hit the ground running in Formula E.

The German manufacturer is entering the all-electric series at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, and has been providing technical help to Venturi Formula E to gain experience in the meantime.

However they are also helping their DTM partners HWG AG as they enter a team for next season to gain knowledge of the second generation cars that are being introduced.

This is in addition to developing their own powertrain for season six out of their Brixworth technology hub, which has been responsible for creating their all-conquering hybrid engines in Formula 1.

The team say that the knowledge gained in Formula 1 in energy recovery systems will be vital in helping them be competitive from the off in a sport which is already full of rival manufacturers such as Audi, Jaguar, DS and BMW.

Speaking about their plans, Head of Mercedes Motorsport Toto Wolff said that he couldn’t imagine a better foundation for their new team.

“The combined know-how of the Mercedes family at Affalterbach [where HWG AG are based], Brixworth and Brackley provides the perfect foundations for our new Mercedes EQ Formula E Team,” Wolff said.

“I cannot imagine a better combination to take on this kind of project. Formula E is a unique series with some very specific challenges for its teams.

“We know the level of competition is extremely high and we will approach the challenge with energy and humility. There can be no other approach when we are up against ten competitive manufacturers, many of whom have years of experience in the series.”