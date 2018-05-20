Morgan takes championship lead with win at Thruxton

Adam Morgan takes the 2018 British Touring Car Championship lead with his second victory of the season in the final race of the weekend at Thruxton.

Sam Tordoff put the pressure on Senna Proctor for second off the line, giving Morgan a chance to escape up the road.

He remained unchallenged throughout the 16 lap race, keeping a steady gap to the rest of the field and finishing 2.433s ahead of second.

Jack Goff made a storming drive up through the field from eighth on the grid.

The Honda driver managed to pass Colin Turkington for fourth just before the midpoint, passing Tordoff not long after.

Proctor put up a tough defence, but Goff found a way through in the closing stages of the race. The Power Maxed Racing driver tried to fight back but couldn’t reclaim the position and had to settle for third, his first visit to the podium since he maiden victory at Brands Hatch.

Tordoff took fourth, ahead of Turkington and race two winner Josh Cook.

Tom Ingram, who arrived at Thruxton top of the championship standings, was looking for a solid points finish after disappointing results in races one and two. The Toyota driver started from outside the top 10, but wasted no time in move up through the order. He spent most of the race stuck in the battle behind Chris Smiley at the back end of the top 10, racing alongside Matt Simpson, Rob Collard, Rob Austin, Aiden Moffat, Tom Chilton and the recovering Dan Cammish.

Ingram pushed through past Smiley to take seventh, ahead of race one winner Matt Neal.

Smiley and Collard completed the top 10.

Ashley Sutton was forced to start from the back of the grid after a drive shaft problem kept him in the pits too late before the start of the race. He managed to make up 12 positions in the opening half of the race but span just after the half way mark, undoing a lot of his hard work.

He was able to recover a number of positions but crossed the line in P20.

Missing from the action were Jason Plato and Andrew Jordan. Plato, who suffered two DNFs in the opening races, sat out of race three with an engine problem while Jordan missed the race on medical grounds.

Outside the top 10, Chilton finished 11th, ahead of Simpson, Cammish, Rory Butcher, and Moffat.