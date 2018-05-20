DTM

Nico Müller Fastest for Audi in Final DTM Practice at the Lausitzring

Credit: Audi Communications Motorsport/Malte Christians

Sunday morning DTM Series practice at the Lausitzring was a stark contrast to how Audi had started the weekend.

At the start of yesterday’s race Nico Müller and Jamie Green did not make it off of the grid, after the Briton crashed into the rear of his team-mate.

Today, they set the quickest times in the session – with credit due to their mechanics for the rebuild that had to be done on their cars.

Only five Audis are being fielded today as a result of René Rast‘s crash yesterday – the reigning champion is unhurt but was not passed fit to race.

Yesterday’s pole sitter Lucas Auer was third fastest for Mercedes.

The Audi of Loïc Duval was fourth fastest to make it three Audis in the top five.

Mercedes’ Dani Juncadella completed the top five.

Gary Paffett was sixth ahead of yesterday’s race winner Edoardo Mortara in seventh.

Championship leader, and the fastest BMWTimo Glock was eighth.

Pascal Wehrlein was ninth ahead of Mike Rockenfeller who completed the top ten.

The star of yesterday’s race Philipp Eng, who took his first podium in the series in just his third start, was eleventh.

Paul di Resta was the slowest of the Mercedes’ in twelfth.

It was a quartet of BMWs in thirteenth to sixteenth with Bruno SpenglerMarco WittmannAugusto Farfus and Joel Eriksson.

Robin Frijns was seventeenth and slowest, however the Dutchman was only eight tenths of a second off of the leading pace of Müller.

Qualifying for race 2 gets underway at 11.25 local time for race 2 at 13.30

2018 DTM Series Results: Lausitzring – Free Practice 3

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
151Nico MüllerSUIAudi1m38.917
253Jamie GreenGBRAudi1m39.096
322Lucas AuerAUTMercedes1m39.112
428Loïc DuvalFRAAudi1m39.123
523Dani Juncadella ESPMercedes1m39.141
62Gary PaffettGBRMercedes1m39.187
748Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes1m39.241
816Timo Glock DEUBMW1m39.280
994Pascal WehrleinDEUMercedes1m39.305
1099Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi1m39.320
1125Philipp EngAUTBMW1m39.424
123Paul di RestaGBRMercedes1m39.429
137Bruno SpenglerCANBMW1m39.430
1411Marco WittmannDEUBMW1m39.459
1515Augusto FarfusBRABMW1m39.532
1647Joel ErikssonSWEBMW1m39.607
174Robin FrijnsNEDAudi1m39.724

