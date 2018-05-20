DTM

Philipp Eng Claims His Maiden DTM Pole Position at the Lausitzring

Credit: DTM Media

Philipp Eng continues to impress in just his second weekend in the DTM Series at the Lausitzring.

The Austrian will start from pole position for the first time in the DTM.

Eng almost achieved the feat yesterday but was narrowly pipped by Lucas Auer, but he did step on to the podium for the first time in third.

Unlike yesterday, where drivers were able to improve on their first runs late on in the session this was not the case today.

With drivers struggling to make any significant improvements Eng was able to bail out of his final lap when pole was confirmed.

Mercedes’ Pascal Wehrlein will line up alongside in second place, just ahead of team-mate Gary Paffett.

Wehrlein was one of the few who managed to make an improvement to their time to take his best qualifying spot in his return to the DTM after two seasons in Formula One.

After only managing thirteenth on the grid yesterday, Paffett was keen to avoid making any mistakes today – which he did and was rewarded with third on the grid.

Just behind Paffett will be 2014 and 2016 champion Marco Wittmann who will be keen to have a more positive race than he has thus far.

In fifth, Mike Rockenfeller is the best placed Audi as well as the only one in the top ten.

Yesterday’s race winner Edoardo Mortara starts from sixth place ahead of BMW‘s Joel Eriksson.

Mercedes duo Auer and Dani Juncadella line up eighth and nine.

The top ten on the grid is completed by championship leader Timo Glock.

It is made a trio of BMWs with Bruno Spengler and Augusto Farfus starting behind Glock.

The shock of the session is Mercedes’ Paul di Resta qualifying down in fifteenth place and with lots to do in the race.

Audi’s difficult start to the year continued. Already a man down following René Rast‘s crash yesterday their struggles in qualifying do not help their ambitions of retaining all three titles.

Four of the final five places on the grid are made up by the Ingolstadt marquee with Nico Müller thirteenth ahead of Robin Frijns.

Jamie Green lines up sixteenth with Loïc Duval rounding off the grid.

2018 DTM Series Results: Lausitzring – Qualifying 2

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
125Philipp EngAUTBMW1m38.150
294Pascal WehrleinDEUMercedes1m38.176
32Gary PaffettGBRMercedes1m38.218
411Marco WittmannDEUBMW1m38.283
599Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi1m38.376
648Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes1m38.538
747Joel ErikssonSWEBMW1m38.556
822Lucas AuerAUTMercedes1m38.566
923Dani JuncadellaESPMercedes1m38.658
1016Timo GlockDEUBMW1m38.673
117Bruno Spengler CANBMW1m38.675
1215Augusto FarfusBRABMW1m38.710
1351Nico Müller SUIAudi1m38.743
144Robin FrijnsNEDAudi1m38.756
153Paul di RestaGBRMercedes1m38.853
1653Jamie Green GBRAudi1m38.874
1728Loïc DuvalFRAAudi1m38.884

