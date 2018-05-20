Philipp Eng Claims His Maiden DTM Pole Position at the Lausitzring

Philipp Eng continues to impress in just his second weekend in the DTM Series at the Lausitzring.

The Austrian will start from pole position for the first time in the DTM.

Eng almost achieved the feat yesterday but was narrowly pipped by Lucas Auer, but he did step on to the podium for the first time in third.

Unlike yesterday, where drivers were able to improve on their first runs late on in the session this was not the case today.

With drivers struggling to make any significant improvements Eng was able to bail out of his final lap when pole was confirmed.

Mercedes’ Pascal Wehrlein will line up alongside in second place, just ahead of team-mate Gary Paffett.

Wehrlein was one of the few who managed to make an improvement to their time to take his best qualifying spot in his return to the DTM after two seasons in Formula One.

After only managing thirteenth on the grid yesterday, Paffett was keen to avoid making any mistakes today – which he did and was rewarded with third on the grid.

Just behind Paffett will be 2014 and 2016 champion Marco Wittmann who will be keen to have a more positive race than he has thus far.

In fifth, Mike Rockenfeller is the best placed Audi as well as the only one in the top ten.

Yesterday’s race winner Edoardo Mortara starts from sixth place ahead of BMW‘s Joel Eriksson.

Mercedes duo Auer and Dani Juncadella line up eighth and nine.

The top ten on the grid is completed by championship leader Timo Glock.

It is made a trio of BMWs with Bruno Spengler and Augusto Farfus starting behind Glock.

The shock of the session is Mercedes’ Paul di Resta qualifying down in fifteenth place and with lots to do in the race.

Audi’s difficult start to the year continued. Already a man down following René Rast‘s crash yesterday their struggles in qualifying do not help their ambitions of retaining all three titles.

Four of the final five places on the grid are made up by the Ingolstadt marquee with Nico Müller thirteenth ahead of Robin Frijns.

Jamie Green lines up sixteenth with Loïc Duval rounding off the grid.

2018 DTM Series Results: Lausitzring – Qualifying 2