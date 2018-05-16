PREVIEW: 2018 DTM Series – Lausitzring

The DTM Series returns to action this weekend at the Lausitzring for the second round of the championship.

BMW‘s Timo Glock leads the championship ahead of Mercedes‘ Gary Paffett by just one point.

It was doubtful whether the series would be able to return to the track following the sale of it last year to DEKRA.

DEKRA have purchased the track for the purpose of being a testing ground for road card innovations with the plan to transform the track into a simulation area for fully autonomous vehicles.

However, an agreement was reached with DEKRA allowing the DTM to rent out the circuit so that they could continue participating there.

What Happened Last Time Out at Hockenheim?

The season opened two weeks ago at Hockenheim.

Glock and Paffett were the drivers to beat last time out.

Paffett dominated Saturday’s race to cruise to the win from pole position.

There was a lot more action in Sunday’s race with Paffett battling Glock for the top spot.

Putting on an excellent show for the fans, the pair battled it out at the front as the chasing pack caught up with them right at the end.

Glock came out on top of their battle but Paffett was passed late on by Mike Rockenfeller and had to settle for third – although he was lucky not to lose more places.

Away from the battle between Glock and Paffett, another major point of the weekend was Mattias Ekström.

The Swede announced over the winter that he was to leave the DTM. Audi felt he did not get the farewell from the DTM that he deserved do allowed him to come back one more time for the send off he deserved.

Unfortunately, Ekström – and Audi as a whole – struggled over the weekend with the new aerodynamic regulations and lacked any pace. The Swede may have ended his DTM tenure with a less than stellar outing, but just being there was enough for the fans.

What Happened at the Lausitzring in 2017?

Lucas Auer claimed the victory in the first race of the weekend, one year on from taking his first win in the series at the same track. Sunday’s race was not as positive for him only managing tenth place. These results meant the Austrian had a 16 point advantage in the championship heading to the next round of the season at the Hungaroring.

Briton Jamie Green was victorious on Sunday to put himself second in the championship standings. The Audi driver had only managed tenth the previous day.

It was a sense of deja vu at the time as the pair had also won the races at the opening round of the season at Hockenheim.

You can read the full reports of what happened last year here: Race 1 | Race 2

What is the Schedule?

Friday 18 May

Free Practice 1 – 17.00 CEST

Saturday 19 May

Free Practice 2 – 9.15

Qualifying 1 – 11.10

Race 1 – 13.30

Sunday 20 May

Free Practice 3 – 9.00

Qualifying 2 – 10.25

Race 2 – 13.30

Where Can I Watch the DTM Action at the Lausitzring?

Fans in the UK are able to watch all sessions live on the DTM Youtube page – remember to select the English streams. It is also streamed live on FaceBook but is with German commentary only.

How Can I Keep Up With The Action?

The action from every session as well as any breaking news will be shared here on TCF!