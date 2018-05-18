Ralf Aron ‘Delighted’ with Pau Grand Prix Win on Prema Return

Ralf Aron admitted his delight at etching his name into the history books by claiming the Pau Grand Prix title last Sunday, but the Estonian admitted he was disappointed only half points were awarded due to the inclement weather conditions at the French track.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver would have left Pau as the championship leader had the race gone its distance and full points awarded, but with less than 75% of the race being run, Aron was handed half points for the victory, leaving him two and a half points behind Sacha Fenestraz.

Aron, who started the weekend with a second place finish behind team-mate Guan Yu Zhou and then followed that up with an eighth place in race two, said it was clear that he had the fastest car at Pau, and it gives him confidence for the races going forward.

“I’m delighted for winning the Grand Prix,” said Aron, who rejoined Prema in 2018 after a year driving for Hitech Grand Prix last season. “I was really comfortable in the rain and we have clearly been the quickest.

“I’m really happy with the team because we were struggling yesterday with the rain in qualifying but we made the car really good overnight.

“I’m very very happy, it’s a bit of a pity for the half points situation because we could have had a healthy lead in the championship, but our form seems great so I look forward to the next rounds.”