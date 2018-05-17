Riyadh to become Formula E season five opener

The 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will kick off in the Middle-East, with the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh scheduled to host the opening round of the season in December.
Formula E will not only bring international motorsport to Saudi Arabia for the first time but they will also host the first fully-electric race in the region, as part of a 10-year agreement with the General Sports Authority and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation.
The race will signal the start of a new era of Formula E, with the eagerly-anticipated race debut of the all-new gen-2 cars.
The announcement was made by Prince Khaled Bin Sultan Bin Abdullah AlFaisal, President of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, with Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, the Vice-Chair of the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority, and the Founder and CEO of ABB FIA Formula E, Alejandro Agag.
The Season Five Formula E calendar is pending official confirmation by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, who will meet next month.
The Riyadh ePrix will see the Formula E cars navigate the streets of the Ad Diriyah district, with experienced motorsport promoter, Carlo Boutagy assigned to deliver a world-class race through his company CBX. Details of the circuit layout are yet to be released.