Rosenqvist takes blame for gambling into turn one

Felix Rosenqvist accepted the blame for the lock-up at turn one that caused him to run wide and spin at the opening corner of the Berlin ePrix.

The Swede had qualified in sixth after only just missing out on Super Pole, but threw away his position when he ran wide at turn one and got caught out on the dusty surface.

The mistake dropped him down to fifteenth position, just behind his team-mate Nick Heidfeld.

From there he failed to make much progress, only starting to move up towards the end of the race by which point it was too late to secure a points finish.

Speaking afterwards Rosenqvist held his hands up for the mistake, and said it came about after he tried to take a ‘gamble’ when trying an overtake.

“Qualifying was quite good,” he said. “I put in a good lap and it was disappointing to miss out on Super Pole. In the race I tried to make a move but I locked up going into turn one.

“It was a gamble and it was my fault but I think we would have struggled today; we finished 45 seconds behind the leaders so that’s something we need to look at.”

His non-points scoring weekend eliminates the slim hopes that the Mahindra Racing driver had of challenging for the driver’s title.

He now sits seventy-six points behind leader Vergne with three rounds left, despite having led the way earlier in the season.