Sebastian Vettel Welcomes ADAC F4 for German GP

This week Sebastian Vettel lent his support to the ADAC Formula 4 Championship as they prepare to support the German Grand Prix in July.

The Ferrari driver, who himself is a patron of the F4 series that runs throughout Germany and Austria, reminisced on his early days in racing during an interview with ADAC Motorwelt. After stepping up from karting, he competed in the Formula BMW ADAC series, collecting the title in 2004 after winning all but two of the races.

“I can still remember my early years in formula racing. I owe a lot to the ADAC,” he told ADAC Motorwelt. “It was a terrific period in my life and was also important to help me mature as a racing driver.”

Vettel went on to finish runner-up in the Formula 3 Euro Series before graduating to F1, where he has since become a four-time world champion with the Red Bull Racing team. This year, the ADAC series, now under the Formula 4 banner, will support the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim for its fifth round of the year.

“It’s why I’m so delighted to be able to add to the attractiveness of Formula 4 in conjunction with the ADAC. I follow the championship closely. These guys have a very high standard of racing and I’m certain that I’ll be seeing some of them later on in Formula 1.”

“The standard in the ADAC Formula 4 is very high,” he concluded.



German driver Lirim Zendeli currently leads the standings after the first round, from Ferrari Driver Academy racer Enzo Fittipaldi. British driver Olli Caldwell has also picked up a win.

The second round takes place this weekend at Hockenheim for the first of three visits to the circuit.