Stefano Comini announces Subaru split

After just one event in TCR Europe with the Subaru WRX STi TCR, the Race Republic team has decided to switch to another car. Two-time TCR International Series champion, Stefano Comini, will feel as though the move away from the Japanese marque is a justified one. Lacking development, the car was significantly slower than the rest of the pack during qualifying, and proved to be a handful in the races.

Despite that, Comini put on a fantastic show, progressing from 26th on the starting grid up to sixth place in race two (before eventually dropping back down to tenth). However, with a desire to be regularly at the top of the standings, the Swiss maverick had no option but to move on to another tried and tested TCR car. Race Republic appear to have a car in mind, but talks are ongoing, and the deal has not been completed in time for this weekend’s TCR Europe races in Zandvoort. As a result, Comini will have to sit out the Dutch round, forfeiting his opportunity to race on the same timetable as the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) which will also be present as part of the Jumbo Racedagen festival.

Race Republic team manager, Stefano Fecchio, commented: “When we were at Le Castellet we began evaluating the opportunity of working with a different team and a different car. We hoped to be ready to race in Zandvoort, but there was not enough time to get everything ready properly. Therefore we have elected to skip this event in order to be well prepared for the next one at Spa.”

Comini’s new race car is set to be announced in the coming days.