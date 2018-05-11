European Formula 3

Ticktum Denies Zhou Pole by 0.009 Seconds in Opening Pau Qualifying

Daniel Ticktum - Motopark
Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Daniel Ticktum secured the first pole position of the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship on Friday afternoon, while free practice pacesetter Mick Schumacher crashed out after suspension problems put him into the barriers.

With Qualifying split into two groups, it was Guan Yu Zhou who led Group A with a time of 1:10.022s, with the Prema Theodore Racing driver looked likely to take pole position only for the Red Bull-backed Motopark driver Ticktum to deny him this by just 0.009 seconds.

It will be the Briton’s first pole position of his European Formula 3 career in just his fourth start, with Ticktum having competed with Carlin in the season finale of the championship at the end of 2016.

Ferdinand Habsburg will line-up on row two for Carlin where he will be joined by another Prema Theodore Racing driver in Ralf Aron, while a third, Ferrari Driver Academy star Robert Shwartzman will start fifth ahead of a second Carlin in Renault Sport Academy racer Sacha Fenestraz.

Alex Palou will start seventh as Hitech Grand Prix finally found some speed this weekend, while Jehan Daruvala will join the Spaniard on row four for Carlin, with Enaam Ahmed (Hitech Grand Prix) and Marcus Armstrong (Prema Theodore Racing) sharing row five.

However, one driver who will be more disappointed than most in Qualifying will be Schumacher, who had set a time earlier in the day that would have been good enough for pole position only for a suspension problem to leave him with a broken car and down in eighteenth position on the grid with a lot of work to do just to score points.

Pau Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
127Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:10.013
21Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:10.022
362Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:10.208
47Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:10.061
510Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:10.223
611Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:10.191
739Alex PalouESPHitech Grand Prix1:10.356
89Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:10.304
965Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Grand Prix1:10.357
108Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:10.324
1133Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:10.365
1213Fabio SchererSWIMotopark1:10.534
1344Juri VipsESTMotopark1:10.423
1415Keyvan AndresGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:10.806
1523Jonathan AberdeinRSAMotopark1:10.605
1677Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Grand Prix1:10.909
1717Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:11.178
184Mick SchumacherGERPrema Theodore Racing1:11.093
1918Julian HansesGERMa-Con1:11.276
203Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:11.127
2124Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:11.873
2216Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:11.199
2312Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:11.458

Related Posts

Mick Schumacher - Prema Theodore Racing
Sacha Fenestraz - Carlin