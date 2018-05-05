Timo Glock Fastest in Second DTM Practice at Hockenheim

BMW‘s Timo Glock ended the second DTM Series practice at Hockenheim as fastest.

The German topped the timings ahead of series returnee Pascal Wehrlein, lapping 1.5 seconds quicker than the Mercedes of Paul di Resta did on Friday.

Wehrlein’s Mercedes team-mate Lucas Auer completed the top three.

In what was a far better session for BMW than yesterday, as Marco Wittmann and Joel Eriksson both featured in the top five.

Just behind them was another BMW in the form of Augusto Farfus.

Yesterday’s pace-setter di Resta was seventh.

Jamie Green was the lead Audi, managing eighth place.

It was a trio of Brits, with Gary Paffett lapping in ninth fastest.

Bruno Spengler, rounded off the top ten a stark comparison to yesterday where no BMWs feature in the top half of the table. Today five out of the six did.

The Audis of Loïc Duval, Mattias Ekström and René Rast found themselves in eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth.

Mercedes returnee Dani Juncadella was fourteenth ahead of the Audi of Mike Rockenfeller.

Edoardo Mortara was sixth, the slowest of the Mercedes.

Rookie, Philipp Eng was down in seventeenth and the last driver to have lapped within a second of Glock.

The Audi duo of Robin Frijns and Nico Müller completed the results.

Qualifying for the first race of the year gets underway at 11.25 local time ahead of the first race at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results – Hockenheim I Free Practice 2