DTM

Timo Glock Takes DTM Pole as Joel Eriksson Shines in Third

Credit: BMW Press Group

Timo Glock will start the second DTM Series race at the Hockenheimring from pole position.

The BMW driver will be joined on the front row by 2017 champion René Rast. Glock was over two tenths faster than Rast, which in DTM terms is a huge margin.

Joel Eriksson was the star of qualifying as the rookie qualified in third place for BMW.

Mercedes have locked out positions four to seven with Edoardo MortaraLucas AuerPaul di Resta and Dani Juncadella.

After a difficult race yesterday, Marco Wittmann will be hoping for a better result from eighth place on the grid.

In ninth place, comes the second of the two Audis in the top ten with Mike Rockenfeller.

Yesterday’s race winner Gary Paffett starts in tenth place ahead of team-mate and series returnee Pascal Wehrlein.

Frenchman Loïc Duval claimed twelfth with the BMW duo Augusto Farfus and Bruno Spengler behind him.

Audi’s woes continued as they claimed four of the final five positions. The team has put their difficulties down to a combination of oversteer and the new aerodynamic rules which have come into force this season.

Rookie Robin Frijns is the lead of quartet in fifteenth ahead of: Nico Müller in sixteenth, Jamie Green in seventeenth and Mattias Ekström will line up last.

BMW rookie Philipp Eng starts amidst the Audis in eighteenth.

The race, Ekström’s final in the DTM, will start at 13.30 local time and will last 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results – Hockenheim I Qualifying 2

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
116Timo GlockDEUBMW1m32.379
233René RastDEUAudi1m32.587
347Joel ErikssonSWEBMW1m32.613
448Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes1m32.623
522Lucas AuerAUTMercedes1m32.632
63Paul di RestaGBRMercedes1m32.657
723Dani Juncadella ESPMercedes1m32.717
811Marco WittmannDEUBMW1m32.756
999Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi1m32.762
102Gary PaffettGBRMercedes1m32.881
1194Pascal Wehrlein DEUMercedes1m32.885
1228Loïc DuvalFRAAudi1m32.887
1315Augusto FarfusBRABMW1m32.973
147Bruno SpenglerCANBMW1m33.003
154Robin FrijnsNEDAudi1m33.045
1651Nico MüllerSUIAudi1m33.061
1753Jamie GreenGBRAudi1m33.109
1825Philipp EngAUTBMW1m33.116
195Mattias EkströmSWEAudi1m34.043

Related Posts