Timo Glock Takes DTM Pole as Joel Eriksson Shines in Third

Timo Glock will start the second DTM Series race at the Hockenheimring from pole position.

The BMW driver will be joined on the front row by 2017 champion René Rast. Glock was over two tenths faster than Rast, which in DTM terms is a huge margin.

Joel Eriksson was the star of qualifying as the rookie qualified in third place for BMW.

Mercedes have locked out positions four to seven with Edoardo Mortara, Lucas Auer, Paul di Resta and Dani Juncadella.

After a difficult race yesterday, Marco Wittmann will be hoping for a better result from eighth place on the grid.

In ninth place, comes the second of the two Audis in the top ten with Mike Rockenfeller.

Yesterday’s race winner Gary Paffett starts in tenth place ahead of team-mate and series returnee Pascal Wehrlein.

Frenchman Loïc Duval claimed twelfth with the BMW duo Augusto Farfus and Bruno Spengler behind him.

Audi’s woes continued as they claimed four of the final five positions. The team has put their difficulties down to a combination of oversteer and the new aerodynamic rules which have come into force this season.

Rookie Robin Frijns is the lead of quartet in fifteenth ahead of: Nico Müller in sixteenth, Jamie Green in seventeenth and Mattias Ekström will line up last.

BMW rookie Philipp Eng starts amidst the Audis in eighteenth.

The race, Ekström’s final in the DTM, will start at 13.30 local time and will last 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results – Hockenheim I Qualifying 2