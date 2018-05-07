Timo Glock’s Expletive Laden Radio Message Questions Mercedes’ Decision to Leave the DTM

Timo Glock amused fans with an expletive-heavy radio message following his victory in the DTM Series at Hockenheim.

In the message, which he says he prepared a lap before the finish, the BMW driver urges Mercedes to reconsider leaving the series at the end of the year following an epic battle with Gary Paffett.

The pair battled for the lead for much of the race on Sunday, with the Briton ultimately ending in third after a late battle with the Audi of Mike Rockenfeller.

Crossing the line, clearly filled with adrenaline and emotion from the race Glock took to the radio.

“The best f***ing racing,” he said. “F***ing hell Mercedes, this is why you should not leave this championship, you f***ing idiots.”

Speaking to Autosport, Glock said he felt entitled to call out Mercedes the way he did as it was his personal opinion on the matter.

“I say all the time that I will never hold back with my emotions and what I think,” he told Autosport.

“When I crossed the line I had already prepared a lap before when I realised I was safe.

“I said ‘OK, I need to get this message out,’ because this is DTM and this is what it is all about.

“This is the racing we wanted to show and finally we managed it and it’s the wrong time to pull out.

“That’s my personal view and I can say this on the radio anyway I want.

“If Mercedes says a different opinion they can say it. But that’s my opinion and I’m allowed to say that, I’m 36-years-old, so I don’t need to ask anyone [for permission].”

Mercedes DTM boss Ulrich Fritz also told Autosport that hearing Glock’s emotional message was great.

“It’s nice to hear that they value us as their competitors and as sportsmen,” he said.

“I mean, I also have to say to Timo that from the start he has always been a sportsman, pushing, and it’s great to hear something from this.

“But if this changes anything [regarding Mercedes’ future], I would doubt it.”

When Fritz’s comments were put to by Autosport Glock, he said: “Yeah, that’s good. Now they need to go to Stuttgart and change their minds.”