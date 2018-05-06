Turbulent DTM Race Saw Lucas Auer Hit a Bird and Lose a Window

Despite finishing second in the opening DTM Series race at Hockenheim yesterday, it was not all plain-sailing for Lucas Auer.

The Austrian came second to his team-mate having led the race for a time having started from fourth place.

Speaking to DTM.com, Auer said: “I am happy. It was a spectacular race. Especially during the opening stages, it was turbulent.

“I wanted to go flat out and to look ahead and that is what I did. I drove as if I didn’t care about the tyres at all.”

Auer took the lead on lap four which he held until lap 16 when he came in to take his mandatory pitstop and emerged behind his team-mate Gary Paffett.

Prior to the start, Auer was reported for a technical infringement for having unauthorised equipment on the starting grid – a cooling fan. The verdict only came after the race and the Austrian was fined 1,000 euros.

Halfway through the race, a bird was seen flying close to circuit and actually hit the Silver Arrow of Auer.

“I saw it coming, I was able to avoid, but the bird avoided, too. Then, we really collided.”

That was not all though. At some point in the race Auer actually lost his driver’s side window, but gave no explanation as to how it happened.