Turkington on top in first Thruxton practice

Team BMW driver Colin Turkington topped first free practice of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship weekend at Thruxton.

The BMW 125i M Sport man headed the field with 1:16.268, one tenth ahead of the driver in second. Despite this only being practice, Colin can by buoyed by the fact that his car has the speed to make up for a dismal weekend at Donington Park.

Team Power Maxed TAG Racing continued their sublime start to the season with Josh Cook coming second and Senna Proctor in third.

Tom Chilton came in fourth in his Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher Ford Focus RS ahead of Halfords Yuasa Racing man Dan Cammish who is looking to continue the Honda dynasty at Thruxton.

Older Civic Type R runner Jack Goff was sixth fastest ahead of reigning champion Ashley Sutton in seventh. Sutton aiming to be back at the sharp end of the time sheets during the weekend due to the fact he was fastest in Thruxton testing a few weeks ago.

BMW Pirtek Racing driver Andrew Jordan ended up eighth and Rob Collard tenth, meaning three of the four West Surrey Racing built BMWs in the top ten.

With his impeccable record at Thruxton in the Renault UK Clio Cup, Mike Bushell converted his skill into the BTCC as he took the ninth fastest time in his Trade Price Cars with Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC.

Practice two begins at 12:30 ahead of qualifying at 15:25.