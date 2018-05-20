Vergne happy to extend lead after expecting tough race

Jean-Eric Vergne hailed a ‘fantastic’ weekend after he managed to grab third in the Berlin ePrix and extend his lead at the top of the driver’s championship.

The Frenchman said that the result had been especially satisfying after he and his Techeetah team had expected a tough race given their lack of pace at the same event last year.

However after comfortably making Super Pole Vergne then showed strong pace to overtake former champion Sebastien Buemi twice in the race and take the final step on the podium.

Although he finished well off the two Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler cars in front of him, Vergne was delighted with his weekend’s work.

“It has been an amazing day and a fantastic weekend,” he said. “Last year this circuit was one of the toughest for our team, so we had to manage our expectations going into this round.

“I am so happy with the result, P3 is great points for the championship. Audi were untouchable today, but I know how it feels to win your home race so well done to Daniel.

“Every E-Prix makes us stronger as a team and I’m already excited for our next race.”

With his nearest challenger Sam Bird only managing a sixth place finish it means Vergne heads into the final three rounds with a comfortable forty point lead.