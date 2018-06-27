200th Grand Prix “a very special moment” for Force India – Pérez

Ahead of the Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s 200th Grand Prix in Formula 1, Sergio Pérez says that the occasion will be a “very special moment” for all involved.

Pérez, who has scored five of the team’s six podium finishes in their ten-year history, is looking to use the Austrian Grand Prix to help build some confidence and momentum within the team after a double retirement at the French Grand Prix last weekend. Pérez saw his afternoon end on lap 27 with a water pressure problem discovered before his scheduled pitstop.

The Mexican has managed three points finishes in four races at the Red Bull Ring and noted that the challenges lie in carrying good minimum speed through the corners. Force India believe that they have long corrected the rear instability issues that plagued their winter testing and early season form, a result of a lack of correlation between wind tunnel readings and on-track performance.

“The circuit in Austria looks simple but in reality it’s quite a difficult lap to get right,” said Pérez.

“There are only a few corners, but each one is a challenge and can easily ruin your lap if you don’t hit your braking point or find the apex. With some long straights it’s important to carry good speed on the corner exits, especially on the exit of turn one, otherwise you lap times will suffer.

“There is also an off-camber final corner, where you can easily run wide and lose time.”

Away from the track, the 28-year-old complimented the unique scenery of Spielberg, praising it as a “fantastic place to go racing” if the weather is favourable. But, early forecasts suggest that Friday may bring wet weather running in Free Practice.

“I think everybody loves the beautiful location of the track,” he added.

“When the weather is nice it’s a fantastic place to go racing. You’re in the hills with the countryside all around you, which is why there are so many elevation changes of the circuit.”

Reflecting on his part in the team’s first 199 races, Pérez admitted that the success that Force India has enjoyed over the past few seasons – including two successive fourth place finishes in the Constructors’ Championship in 2016 and ’17 – was far beyond the expectations that were held when he joined the Silverstone-based squad after a miserable 2013 with the McLaren F1 Team.

“200 races is a very special moment for the team and it’s been a big part of my life for five years now,” he said.

“I have a lot of memories here, including five podiums. When I look back to when I joined at the end of 2013, I never thought we would have had this kind of success together.

“We have grown a lot together and I have enjoyed the best years of the team.”

Pérez sits twelfth in the Drivers’ Championship after eight rounds, facing the possibility of finishing outside the top ten by season’s end for the first time since 2013.