Ahmed Makes it Five from Five in Euro F3

Enaam Ahmed ensured the FIA European F3 Championship continued to not sport a prominent championship leader, becoming the fifth different winner in as many races during the second race at the Hugaroring.

The Hitech GP driver had made a strong start, leapfrogging polesitter Dan Ticktum into the first corner. His compatriot attempted to hit back, but eventually retired due to a brake-pedal problem. This left Ahmed free to take the championship lead.

Ticktum had been running in third after the opening lap, but on the fifth tour made a mistake into the first corner. It soon became apparent the issue was terminal, coming to a stop at turn two after again running wide.

Prema Powerteam driver Marcus Armstrong who had been denied the win after a stewards inquiry in race one, pushed Ahmed the most, taking second from Ticktum on the opening lap and charging after the leader. He failed to maintain his pace though, eventually finishing closer to third place Alex Palou who made the most of Armstrong’s broken mirrors.

The Prema and Hitech domination continued behind, with Guan Yu Zhou leading home teammate Robert Shwartzman. Zhou knew a podium would have been enough to keep the championship lead, but instead goes into the final race three points behind Ahmed.

Jehan Duravula was highest placed non-Mercedes in sixth, holding off a race long challenge from Mick Schumacher, while Ferdinand Habsburg picked his long overdue first points of the year. The top ten was rounded out by Sacha Fenestraz and Ben Hingeley.