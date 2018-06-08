Andrew Jordan aiming to kick-start title tilt at Oulton Park

With hopes of challenging the front of the field this weekend at Oulton Park, Andrew Jordan believes that this will be the best opportunity for him to kick-start his title challenge in the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Fully recovered from the illness which kept him out of the third race at Thruxton, Jordan can now set his sights towards more podiums and strong finishes which may be vital come the end of the season.

Oulton Park has tended to be a strong circuit for rear-wheel drive cars and AJ can be buoyed by the fact that his BMW 125i M sport will not be carrying any ballast heading into this weekend. This combination could be a serious contender for both a strong qualifying and strong race results.

Last year, Jordan scored the most points of any of his rivals at the Cheshire circuit. He won the first race from the front row and then scored a third place in the final race of the day.

“Oulton is a circuit where I have always gone well and I really enjoy it because it is so old school and packed with character.” Remarked the 2013 champion,

“Rear-wheel drive cars have traditionally been strong at Oulton Park, as we were last year with a front row start, a win and more points than anyone else was able to manage.

“Considering that we are running ballast free going into Saturday, I have to aim for similar results this time around and want to qualify well to make sure we are right in the mix to fight for some trophies.”