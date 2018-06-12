Another top ten finish in 2018 for Ollie Jackson at Oulton Park

AmD with Cobra Exhausts scored another top ten finish in the hands of Ollie Jackson at Oulton Park in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. Taking ninth in a wheel-to-wheel battle with title hopefuls in race two.

Qualifying eight-tenths of a second off pole position in eighteenth, Ollie had quite a field ahead of him to traverse. But, in race one he managed to score two well deserved championship points by pipping Speedworks Motorsport driver Tom Ingram in a dash to the finish line on the final lap.

Race two was where Ollie excelled. Running the soft tyre on his Audi S3 Saloon, he drove well past his rivals to get comfortable in the top ten. Racing against Jack Goff and Ingram who are both title hopefuls in 2018 towards a ninth place finish at the flag. A strong result for himself and the team.

Hopes were high for race three with a competitive starting position. However, a collision with the Honda of Dan Cammish saw the thirty-four year old pick up a puncture and have to pit. Touring around for the remainder of the race, Ollie was to finish in twenty-first position.

Despite the disappointment of the final race, Ollie still visited the podium as the overall winner of the Jack Sears Trophy for the Oulton Park round.

Reflecting on the weekend. Ollie said, “We’ve showed strong pace throughout race day on both types of tyre and have secured two good results on merit and not simply because others have gifted us places.

“In the second race in particular, we were a match for anyone in the closing stages on the soft tyre and the team has done a brilliant job with the car – it was spot on.

“Okay so it’s a bit disappointing that contact in the final race has robbed us of a potential top ten finish but I feel there is a lot we can take away from this weekend and we have something to build on next time out at Croft.”