Armstrong Takes Maiden Pole Position at Wet Norisring; Penalty Relegates Ticktum

Marcus Armstrong secured his maiden FIA European Formula 3 Championship pole position at a wet Norisring, with the New Zealander taking advantage of being in the faster second group on a drying track.

Daniel Ticktum was fastest in the opening group with a time of 54.553s for Motopark, but Armstrong was able to beat that time by more than two seconds in the second group to take the pole position for Prema Theodore Racing.

There was more bad news for Ticktum as the Red Bull-backed Briton was handed a three-place grid penalty for running through a red light at the end of the pit lane during free practice earlier in the day, meaning he will start fifth on the grid for the first race of the weekend.

Joining Armstrong on the front row therefore is Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala, with the Indian missing out on top spot by just 0.095 seconds to the New Zealander, while row two sees Prema Theodore Racing duo Ralf Aron and Mick Schumacher line-up side by side.

Joining Ticktum on row three will be his Motopark team-mate Jonathan Aberdein, who had by far his best Qualifying performance of the season so far, while Nikita Troitskiy also impressed for Carlin to take seventh, ahead of Juri Vips of Motopark, Ferdinand Habsburg of Carlin, Robert Shwartzman of Prema Theodore Racing, Sacha Fenestraz of Carlin and Fabio Scherer of Motopark.

The two leaders of the championship, Enaam Ahmed and Guan Yu Zhou, had disappointing sessions and will share row seven. For Ahmed’s Hitech Grand Prix team it was a hugely underwhelming session, with Alex Palou and Ben Hingely twentieth and twenty-first respectively, with only Sebastian Fernandez of Motopark and Petru Florescu of Fortec Motorsports behind them.

Unfortunately, the Carlin team are a driver short this weekend, with Devlin DeFrancesco forced to skip the race in Germany due to dental surgery that required him to return to his Miami home.

Norisring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POS NO DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 8 Marcus Armstrong NZL Prema Theodore Racing 52.529 2 9 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 52.624 3 7 Ralf Aron EST Prema Theodore Racing 54.771 4 4 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Theodore Racing 52.629 5 27 Daniel Ticktum GBR Motopark 54.553* 6 23 Jonathan Aberdein RSA Motopark 54.828 7 16 Nikita Troitskiy RUS Carlin 52.676 8 44 Juri Vips EST Motopark 54.866 9 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 52.687 10 10 Robert Shwartzman RUS Prema Theodore Racing 54.883 11 11 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Carlin 52.701 12 13 Fabio Scherer SWI Motopark 54.895 13 1 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Theodore Racing 52.886 14 65 Enaam Ahmed GBR Hitech Grand Prix 54.949 15 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 55.159 16 24 Ameya Vaidyanathan IND Carlin 53.488 17 15 Keyvan Andres GER Van Amersfoort Racing 55.349 18 12 Artem Petrov RUS Van Amersfoort Racing 52.933* 19 18 Julian Hanses GER Ma-Con 53.502 20 39 Alex Palou ESP Hitech Grand Prix 55.396 21 77 Ben Hingeley GBR Hitech Grand Prix 53.527 22 3 Sebastian Fernandez VEN Motopark 55.534 23 5 Petru Florescu ROM Fortec Motorsports 56.421

*Three place grid penalty