Ballast free Chilton confident of a podium visit

Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver Tom Chilton is in the belief that a strong weekend is possible at Oulton Park in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Scoring points last time out at Thruxton, the performance bar will be set higher and with a circuit that Tom enjoys racing at, the opportunity for Tom and the team to finally break their 2018 podium duck could be a possibility.

With three top eight qualifying positions so far this season for Chilton, Oulton Park looks like the next venue for this trend to continue as his rapid Ford Focus RS will not be carrying any ballast into Saturday.

“Oulton Park is definitely a circuit where qualifying is key.” Commented Team Manager Oly Collins,

“Qualifying has been one of our best attributes this season so hopefully that pays dividends.”

Backing this up and with a game plan in mind. Tom Chilton added, “We should be confident that we had a great qualifying car at Donington Park and the tyre and track temperatures are going to be a lot more similar at Oulton.

“I think we’ll have a strong qualifying and the aim for me is get two podiums this weekend and give our championship campaign a real boost.

“I’d love to get back into the top 10 in the standings by the end of this weekend.”