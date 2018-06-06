Buemi proud to be part of first Swiss race in over sixty years

Sebastien Buemi has spoken of how proud he is to be involved in the first motor race to be held in Switzerland in over sixty years.

Motor racing has been banned in Switzerland after the 1955 Le Mans race where a crash led to the death of 84 people and injured a further 180 – many of them spectators.

The ban meant that Buemi has never been able to compete in a home race, and the Renault e.dams driver says he is going to make the most of the opportunity he now has ahead of this weekend’s Zurich ePrix.

He said, “It is going to be incredible to race in the streets of Zurich. I am really proud to be a part of it! When I was growing up, motor racing was banned in Switzerland.

“I am going to try to make the most of this event!”

Although not originally from Zurich, Buemi says he knows the area the track is in well, and that it should provide opportunities to overtake during the race.

“I know the city very well and I paid a visit to the neighbourhood where the track is set up,” Buemi commented. “The layout seems quite simple with a lot of 90° corners, but I am sure that it will be a stiff challenge to get on pace.

“There is a long straight and a chicane that should offer overtaking opportunities.”