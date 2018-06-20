Chilton and Cole hoping to keep up the momentum

Finally reaching form last time out, Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher have high hopes as they head to Croft for rounds thirteen, fourteen and fifteen of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Croft was location of the last Motorbase victory to date with Mat Jackson taking victory for the squad in the third race of the day in 2017. Scenes that both Tom Chilton and James Cole will hope to replicate.

Oulton Park finally saw the squad take the podium finishes that they have been promising for a long time. Chilton finished second in the first race before taking third in the second race. Results that had finally shown the strengths of the Ford Focus RS package.

Plus to round off a strong weekend where the squad was the highest scoring Independent team, James Cole scored three very strong top ten finishes. The fact that it was his home race obviously proving to be an advantage.

With less pressure on the squad next time out, both drivers are looking forward to the challenge of Croft and retaining the momentum that they currently carry at this moment in time.

Tom Chilton said, “After such a great weekend at Oulton Park, I’m really looking forward to Croft. The car is obviously performing really well and we’re back where we should be.

“I’m hoping that we can keep the ball rolling into a good weekend at Croft.

“The championship is so close at the moment that I think we could see people making a few mistakes. I’m hoping with our experience we’ll be there to pick up the points. We’re carrying 21kg into qualifying which really equates to two tenths.

“That can be the difference between the top 13 on the gird, so we have a big job to do. Its 100% a rear wheel drive circuit but I still think we’ll be very strong this weekend.”

On the other side of the garage. James Cole commented, “I love Croft, it’s a great circuit. It’s very technical and challenging to drive.

“We all know it as a RWD circuit, but Motorbase took a win here last year as the only FWD car. The Focus has moved on massively from where it was last season and the RWD cars are carrying weight into qualifying so hopefully we can capitalise on that.

“We had a strong weekend at Oulton Park so we need to pick up from where we left off. Tom got his two podiums last time out so it’s my turn to get to grab some trophies.

“If we can consistently run in the top 5 this weekend then we’ll head into the summer break in good stead.”