Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “Third And Fourth Represents A Great Team Result Today”

Christian Horner feels that third and fourth place at the Canadian Grand Prix represents “a great team result” for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, with the team principal having had to deal with some ups and downs this season, but was pleased with the result at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Max Verstappen was asked many questions about his driving in the build up to the race in Canada but Horner was happy with the performance of the Dutchman throughout the weekend.

“Max drove a very strong race finishing within a tenth of a second from Valtteri,” said Horner. “Starting on the hypersoft he nearly managed to get ahead of him off the line but unfortunately didn’t quite make it.

“Thereafter his pace and management of the race was very, very strong, so we are really happy with what he has achieved today and all week in Montreal.”

Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull made progress from his sixth place starting position to beat Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Räikkönen before setting the fastest lap, albeit having it cruelly taken away and handed to Verstappen due to the chequered flag incident but Horner was pleased that it was another fastest lap for the team.

“Daniel was the only car in the top six who made any progress, passing Kimi on the first lap and managing to pull off the overcut on Lewis, after a great stop from the guys in the pit crew,” said Horner.

“To achieve P3 and P4 at this type of circuit, including the fastest lap of the race once again (one of five fastest laps of the 2018 season), is a strong performance delivering valuable points to the team.”