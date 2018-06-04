Dan Cammish: I will be giving it my absolute best to continue my good form

With the lauded boots of triple Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship champion Gordon Shedden to fill at Halfords Yuasa Racing, Dan Cammish has proven himself worthy of the seat with two podium finishes so far this season. Plus with the Honda Civic Type R FK8 improving round after round, it won’t be long until he makes an appearance on the top step of the rostrum.

Oulton Park is next up for the current leader of the Jack Sears Trophy. With wins at the Cheshire circuit in previous categories he has competed in, Dan will be confident of a strong showing in a car that took its first pole position and victory last time out at Thruxton in the hands of Matt Neal.

In the first race of the day at Thruxton, Dan crossed the line in third sharing the podium with his team-mate for the first time this season. No other team scored more points than Halfords Yuasa Racing at Thruxton.

“I’m really pleased with the start of my BTCC career.” Commented Dan,

“It’s been a steep learning curve but I am understanding more about the championship with each round. It certainly helps to have a brilliant team around me and a great team-mate in Matt.”

Looking ahead to the Oulton Park weekend. Dan remarked, “There is still plenty more to come from myself and the Civic Type R, which gives me confidence heading to Oulton Park.

“We won’t have too much weight on-board and qualifying has gone well in each round so far, so I believe we can get close to the front once again.

“I claimed a podium in my first-ever race at Oulton Park and picked up several wins there in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, so you can be sure I will be giving it my absolute best to continue my good form next weekend.”