Dani Juncadella Claims His First DTM Pole Position at the Norisring

Dani Juncadella will start a DTM Series race from pole position for the first time at the Norisring.

The DTM-returnee heads a grid which was dominated by the Mercedes drivers as they lock out the first five positions on the grid.

Championship leader Gary Paffett has qualified in second place with the two bonus points for second meaning he now has an eight point advantage over Timo Glock in the championship standings.

However the Briton is under investigation for blocking Marco Wittmann.

Lucas Auer completes the top three on the grid.

Briton Paul di Resta will start in fourth with yesterday’s polesitter and race winner Edoardo Mortara starting in fifth place.

The next five positions on the grid were locked out by BMW, as Audi failed to get a driver into the top half of the grid.

Canadian Bruno Spengler lines up for them in sixth place, ahead of Wittmann.

Starting alongside Wittmann will be series rookie Joel Eriksson.

Glock starts from eighth and will be keen to regain lost ground to Paffett in the championship.

The top ten is rounded off by Philipp Eng.

Nico Müller is the best placed Audi in eleventh place, with Jamie Green starting alongside him.

Reigning champion René Rast starts just behind them.

The final BMW of Augusto Farfus starts fourteenth.

Audi trio of Mike Rockenfeller, who was the pacesetter in this morning’s practice session, Robin Frijns and Loïc Duval start in fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth.

Frijns was the cause of a brief red flag period, after he had spun down at Turn 1.

The final spot on the grid belongs to Pascal Wehrlein.

Race two of the Norisring weekend gets underway at 13.30 local time and runs for 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Norisring – Qualifying Two