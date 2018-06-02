Frijns Fastest in Wet DTM Practice at the Hungaroring

Robin Frijns topped the second DTM Series practice session at the Hungaroring for Audi.

The session took place in wet conditions, with lots of drivers aquaplaning as a result.

Frijns had already impressed so far this weekend having been second in Friday practice.

Three Audis featured in the top five with Loïc Duval third fastest and Nico Müller in fifth.

Second and fourth belonged to the BMWs of Marco Wittmann and championship leader Timo Glock.

Gary Paffett was the best placed Mercedes driver in sixth place.

BMW duo Philipp Eng and Bruno Spengler were seventh and eighth fastest.

Yesterday’s pacesetter Jamie Green was ninth, as fellow Briton Paul di Resta rounded off the top ten.

Joel Eriksson was eleventh ahead of Pascal Wehrlein.

The Audi of Mike Rockenfeller was thirteenth.

Mercedes duo Edoardo Mortara and Dani Juncadella were fourteenth and fifteenth.

The final BMW of Augusto Farfus could only manage sixteenth.

Defending champion and last year’s double pole sitter and Race 2 winner René Rast was seventeenth.

Lucas Auer was eighteenth and slowest of the drivers.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 11.20 local time, lasting for 20 minutes.

The first race of the weekend gets underway at 13.30, and will last for 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hungaroring – Free Practice 2