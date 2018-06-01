Green Heads Audi 1-2-3-4 in First DTM Practice at the Hungaroring

It was the start to the third DTM Series weekend, at the Hungaroring, that Audi would have wanted as they claimed a 1-2-3-4 in Free Practice One.

Briton Jamie Green headed the standings from series newcomer Robin Frijns, reigning champion René Rast and Nico Müller.

The team came into 2018 defending all three titles but they have been at a disadvantage to their rivals since the introduction of new aerodynamic regulations.

BMW‘s Joel Eriksson was the best of the rest in fifth place, but was almost half a second off Green’s pace.

Following the Swede was the best of the Mercedes‘ with Dani Juncadella.

The duo of BMWs Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng were seventh and eighth fastest.

Last year’s Saturday race winner Paul di Resta was ninth fastest.

Championship leader Timo Glock rounded off the top ten in his ‘Yellow Beast’.

Team-mate Augusto Farfus was just behind the German in eleventh place.

Second placed man in the championship, Gary Paffett ended up in twelfth – heading a Mercedes trio of himself, Pascal Wehrlein and Lucas Auer.

Mike Rockenfeller was fifteenth fastest, the last driver to have lapped within a second of Green, just ahead of Bruno Spengler.

Loïc Duval was the slowest of the Audis in seventeenth place.

Lausitzring race winner Edoardo Mortara was eighteenth and slowest.

Second practice gets underway at 8.35 local time tomorrow, ahead of qualifying at 11.20 for the first race of the weekend which gets underway at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hungaroring – Free Practice 1