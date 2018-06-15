Halfords Yuasa Racing target Croft success

With another podium scored at Oulton Park, the Halfords Yuasa Racing duo of Matt Neal and Dan Cammish are hopeful for more success at Croft in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Second place in race two at Oulton has set up Matt Neal to become another name on the list of serious title contenders. Just twenty-six points off the top and with the Honda Civic Type R FK8 starting to show a strong pace, Croft may be another key towards valuable points that could become useful at the end of the season.

A reward of a record equalling fourth title is enough of an incentive, but as the veteran would be the first to point out, the season still has a long way to go.

Speaking of his position so far. Matt said, “The championship is so close at the moment and we are right in the hunt, which is really exciting given we are achieving this with a brand-new car. Importantly, we are learning what doesn’t work, as well as what does work, and we are gathering more and more information each time we race.

“There is no magic wand but to have a win, five podiums and a pole position as a team after only four rounds is fantastic, so my chin is up heading to Croft. This is a technical circuit that has always demanded a good all-round package, which is why Honda has been so strong in the past and I have no doubt the Civic Type R (FK8) will also excel.

“It’ll be great to score another strong result ahead of the summer break so we can rest, refocus and plot our title push when racing resumes.”

Meanwhile, Dan Cammish continued his learning year by retaking the lead of the Jack Sears Trophy after mixed results at Oulton Park.

Considering that Croft is Dan’s home race, silverware will undoubtedly be high on the list of the rookie driver. Even re-entering the top ten of the drivers standings has meant that he could be seen as a dark horse in the title race.

Looking towards Croft, Dan commented, “Racing a touring car around Croft is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It’s great to finally be in the main game, the main show.

“Croft is a great circuit and I’ve gone well there in the past. I’ve never driven this car there before so I’ll only have two practice sessions to try to figure out how to become a front wheel-drive master there! Hopefully we can do a very good job for the home crowd, and I see no reason why we can’t pick up some very good points.

“This is a very steep learning curve for me, but I’ve been in the mix at every race so let’s see what comes. I’ll give it absolutely everything to make sure that I get the best out of myself and the car and that everybody has a great day out. There’s a bit of home advantage before, and you do get a real kick out of knowing that the crowd’s behind you.

“Being in Yorkshire, I’m sure I’ll have a fair few supporters and I’m really looking forward to it”