Ingram tops Croft first practice ahead of Austin and Sutton

First practice at Croft in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship has seen drivers set multiple laps in order to get their set-ups perfect for qualifying later today and the three races tomorrow.

Speedworks Motorsport driver Tom Ingram was fastest and despite it only being practice, it’ll give the Toyota man confidence as he aims to return to the top of the drivers standings before the summer break.

Second went the way of Rob Austin and his HMS Racing Alfa Romeo. Another practice session at the sharp end of the timesheets highlight the speed of the car but to translate this to a strong grid position later today will no doubt be imperative.

Adrian Flux Subaru Racing have flown out of the blocks with Ashley Sutton taking third and Jason Plato making a welcome return to the top five with fourth place despite electrical worries. A sigh of relief amongst fans of the two champions as it seems the gremlins plaguing the pace of the Subaru Levorg GT have been dismissed. Although it’s only practice, the outlook seems fair.

Mike Bushell and his Trade Price Cars with Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC rounded out the top five with Matt Neal in sixth, King of Croft Colin Turkington seventh and Colin’s BMW counterpart Andrew Jordan in eighth.

Aiden Moffat hopes to put an end to a run of poor results at Croft and he’s set himself up well as he finished ninth in the session. Adam Morgan who lies second in the championship came tenth.

Practice two for the thirty-two drivers takes place at 12:00