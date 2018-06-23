Jaguar maintain unchanged driver lineup for Season Five

The driver lineup at Panasonic Jaguar Racing of Mitch Evans and Nelson Piquet JR will remain unchanged for Season Five of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Team Principle at Panasonic Jaguar Racing, James Barclay believes that by keeping both drivers on-board will help Jaguar in its quest for its first victory in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

“Mitch has shown that he is really capable of being right on the pace at the front as well,” Barclay told e-racing365.

“He is a great find for us as a team when we came into the championship with someone who is really showing that he is right on the cusp of something special.”

“Nelson likewise has had some great racing performances and from our perspective we are happy with what both drivers bring to the team.

“So, there is no reason to change and we are continuing to build a stable foundation where we can capitalize on the promise and points haul we have achieved in what is just our second season at this level.”

Jaguar’s best result has been a third-place finish in the first race of the double-header season-opener at Hong Kong last December.

In which, the British team have acquired a total of 105 points to be fifth in the teams championship, with only the double-header season finale in New York City to go, having a 6-point margin over Renault e.dams. This is a stark contrast to Jaguar’s fortunes in Season Three, where they finished with just 27 championship points on the board in last position.

After the raft of personnel changes Jaguar made last year, it is expected that there will be relatively little change within the team as the British outfit builds on what it already has in their quest for Formula E success in Season Five.