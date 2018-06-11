Joy for double podium finisher Tom Chilton

Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher finally scored their first podium finishes of the year at Oulton Park in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. Both podiums were taken by Tom Chilton following strong drives defending and attacking in very competitive races.

Qualifying in third for race one, Tom blasted off the line to take second off fellow Ford Focus RS runner Sam Tordoff. Most of the race Tom had no reply to the quick Matt Simpson ahead who was to take his maiden BTCC win but a race long defense against a hard charging Andrew Jordan was exciting for the fans.

On the last lap, Tom made an attempt to get closer to Simpson at Druids but his Ford wasn’t quick enough to get into a good overtaking position for Lodge Corner. However, he crossed the line in second and took his and the teams first podium of 2018.

With Simpson’s withdrawal from race two, Tom lined up in pole position. However, with ballast on-board his Ford, it would have required a strong drive to stay in first.

As the lighter cars of Colin Turkington and Matt Neal overtook the lead-laden Ford during the race, Tom managed to keep his podium position and finished an excellent third place. Taking independent honours in the process.

Despite a mechanical issue which made itself known on the warm-up lap in race three, Chilton finished seventh with a fantastic defensive drive to cap off a strong day for the Motorbase driver.

A happy Tom Chilton commented following the weekend, “This has been the best weekend of the year for me and the team. I’m really happy to get the first podium – not one but two – and an Indy race win as well.

“We came here 11th in the standings and leave in 8th so we’re getting a lot closer to where we should be.

“The team have all worked really hard since Thruxton so it’s great to get some silverware! Roll on Croft.”