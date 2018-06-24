Lloyd takes first ever BTCC win at Croft

Daniel Lloyd stayed ahead of the field to take his first win in the reversed grid race three of round 15 of the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Croft.

Lloyd led from Pole Position and made it safely through Clervaux whilst Tom Chilton passed Senna Proctor for second place before Hawthorns and on the run to Tower Bend. Andrew Jordan made a good getaway in the BMW Team Pirtek entry, slotting into fifth place behind Matt Neal.

Whilst Lloyd stayed at the front of the field, the battle for fourth was a big part of the final race of the day as the firework started when Ash Sutton passed Colin Turkington early on in a battle of the rear wheel drive cars. Tom Ingram also renewed battle with Sam Tordoff passing the Ford for eighth place.

Further down the field, the racing was frantic as Adam Morgan fought his way back up through the places, taking eighteenth place from Jason Plato at Hawthorns. A lap later and Dan Cammish was on a charge as both he and Tim Oliphant passed Rory Butcher‘s MG for tenth place.

Jordan seemed to suffer a moment at Sunny out as both Sutton and Turkington passed the BMW who fell to seventh place, where again the RWD cars were pushing hard behind Matt Neal in fourth place.

Two laps later though, Neal was under attack from Sutton and the Subaru driver passed him at the hairpin. However Neal fight back and re-passes Sutton into Clervaux with the Subaru going off into the gravel and letting Turkington and Jordan back through. Jordan would also re-pass Sutton later on.

However the day belonged to Daniel Lloyd as he took his first win in the BTCC and also the first win for Bert Taylor‘s BTC Norlin squad with Tom Chilton taking second place for Motorbase ahead of Senna Proctor who had a quiet race to third place.

Colin Turkington leads the Drivers Championship by nineteen points over Tom Ingram as the series moves into its summer break before heading to Snetterton for the sixtieth anniversary celebrations planned for the August weekend.