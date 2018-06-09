Lundqvist Holds Off Maini to Extend Championship Lead

After a race long battle, Linus Lundqvist held on to his pole position to claim his fourth BRDC British F3 Championship win of the year at Silverstone. He proved to be evenly matched with Kush Maini for much of the race, eventually coming down to a showdown with three laps to go.

It was a clean start for all the drivers heading into the first corner, with Lundqvist holding onto his lead from Maini. Up and down the grid, it proved to be a static opening lap with the only driver gaining more than two places off the line, Krishnaraaj Mahadik, settling into tenth. Mahadik though did pick up wing damage, continuing his crusade throughout the event.

The top two started to break away with Lundqvist and Maini trading fastest laps during the first half of the race.

This left the rest of the drivers to battle over the final podium place. Jordan Cane made a position at the start, but it would be the demoted Clement Novalak who kept him honest, despite his own pressure from the encroaching Jamie Chadwick.

With three laps to go, Maini finally decided to play his cards. He forced Lundqvist to go defensive down Wellington Straight and despite attempting the undercut through the next sequence of corners failed to make the move stick, settling for second as Cane joined the battle as a result of the skirmish.

Novalak finished a distant fourth just ahead of Chadwick, her best result since Oulton Park. Nicolai Kjaergaard would eventually cross the line sixth after a disappointing race for the championship challenger. He passed only Billy Monger, with the #23 only crossing the line eighth behind Josuf Owega despite starting fifth.

The top ten was rounded out by Mahadik and Tom Gamble in the Fortec Motorsport car.

It was a tough race,” said Lundqvist. “Kush was especially quick towards the end and we were sideways through some corners, so it made it tough definitely, but I’m super happy to have ended up in front. Big shout out to my team Double R for the work they put in.”