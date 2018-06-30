Magnussen keen to turn impressive qualifying into points

Kevin Magnussen has said that the Haas F1 Team “need” to convert their top ten starting positions into meaningful points at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Magnussen and team-mate Romain Grosjean managed to make it into Qualifying 3, the pair finishing the session in sixth and eighth in favour of Grosjean. Haas and the Frenchman have been boosted by one place, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel‘s three-place grid penalty for blocking Carlos Sainz Jr. at the end of the second session.

The Dane, who was two-tenths adrift of Grosjean, praised the Haas team for their work on the car. The American outfit have been competitive all weekend, managing to get two cars in the top ten at the end of every session bar Free Practice 1 where Magnussen was twelfth, 10 thousandths of a second off of said position.

“I think the team did a really good job today with the car being so good,” said Magnussen.

“Romain did a really good lap, and we’ve been quick all day. I think P6 and P8 are pretty good starting positions for tomorrow.”

Magnussen refrained from making any predictions on where they could end up in the race, but suggested that Haas’s race simulation pace was promising. The 25-year-old ran well at this event 12 months ago before breaking his suspension on the unforgiving kerbs.

“We’ll see how Sunday goes, our pace yesterday in FP2 on the long runs was pretty good,” he added.

“We’ll take what we can get, but we need to get those points. We’re going to keep our feet on the ground and see what we can get tomorrow.”

Haas currently stand in seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, one point behind the Sahara Force India F1 Team. All of their 27 points have come through Magnussen, with Grosjean aiming to score for the first time this season and leave Williams Martini Racing‘s Sergey Sirotkin as the only driver yet to register in 2018.