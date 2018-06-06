Maiden Win and Strong Hungaroring Pace Gives Ticktum Confidence

Daniel Ticktum was pleased with his weekend’s work around the Hungaroring as the Briton claimed his maiden FIA European Formula 3 Championship victory in the opening race, before closing the weekend in Hungary with another podium.

The Red Bull-backed Motopark racer claimed pole position for the opening two races and controlled the first race from the front despite the Hungaroring being initially damp, and took the victory by 7.514 seconds from Guan Yu Zhou.

“Not a bad weekend at all, great to get that win,” said Ticktum. “The Motopark guys did a great job with the car and we were quick from the start.

“Race 1 just went the way it should even though it was still a bit damp for the early laps and that needed some attention but I ended up seven seconds ahead, nothing to add to that really.”

Ticktum also started on pole position for race two but debris in the left rear wheel fairing caused his brakes to fail, resulting in the Red Bull-backed racer to retire whilst on course for a podium result.

“In Race 2 I didn’t get quite the start I should have but we were certainly on for at least second but something damaged the brake line,” revealed the Briton.

“So that was it, a shame but I had to pull in.”

Ticktum ended the weekend with a second place finish in race three but felt that without contact with Marcus Armstrong at the first turn, the third time in six races the two have clashed, he could have taken his second victory of the weekend.

“Race 3 was a better start,” said Ticktum. “I got ahead of Enaam (Ahmed) who was on pole but at the first corner Armstrong ran into me again. That’s the third time in six races, I think he must be trying to tell me something.

“He put himself out of the race and it didn’t help me, not major damage but I think it did effect us. Enaam got past when that happened and though I went after him I knew I had to look after the tyres. Mick (Schumacher) was pushing from behind but I knew that he’d finish his tyres early and that’s what happened and I got second.”

Ticktum was ultimately pleased with the outcome of the weekend, with the results leaving him sitting third in the championship standings heading to the Norisring at the end of June.

“So a pretty good weekend, the championship would look even better if we had finished Race 2 but that happens,” said the Briton. “It’s a good way to go on to the next races, we’ve got the confidence and the pace.”