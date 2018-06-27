Marcus Armstrong: “I didn’t expect to be on the podium here three times”

After feeling like the beginning of this season had not started the way he would have liked, Marcus Armstrong was delighted to come to the Norisring and clinch his maiden FIA European Formula 3 Championship victory.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver had taken a podium in each of the first two rounds but had suffered three retirements in the opening six races, but came into form in Germany with two pole positions, one win and two further podiums.

Armstrong was pleased with his performance in the opening race on Saturday, handling the safety car restart to perfection and going on to win by almost three seconds from team-mate Ralf Aron.

“The race was nearly perfect,” said Armstrong. “I caught them a bit by surprise on the restart and from there I managed the race, degradation isn’t high so the tyres were in a good condition, which meant I could push for most of the race.

“I’ve been having some bad luck, so I am particularly happy with this victory now.”

Following on from his victory, Armstrong was able to finish second to Jüri Vips in race two and third behind Daniel Ticktum and Vips again in race three to leave the Norisring as the new championship leader, one point ahead of Motopark’s Ticktum.

Armstrong admitted he was not expecting three podium finishes across the weekend but to leave Germany in the lead of the championship was a good feeling, and he praised his team for giving him a great car all weekend long.

“My goal was to score as many points as possible,” said Armstrong. “However, I didn’t expect to be on the podium here three times and to be taking the lead in the driver standings.

“The car felt great, so I was able to really push where it counted, the team has done a great job all weekend.

“I wasn’t really expecting to be where I am so early but it’s a positive thing. Heading to the tracks that we know, we will take advantage.”